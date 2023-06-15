Sharon Stone is speaking out on the dangers of recreational drug use and the opioid crisis in America.

The 65-year-old actress recalled losing loved ones to drugs in the early years of her career while giving a speech at the Art House Gala honoring Nan Goldin Wednesday, according to People magazine.

The "Basic Instinct" star also said she had to push back against hospital staff who repeatedly prescribed opioids to her son while he recovered from a ski accident, per the outlet.

"I modeled in New York in the late '70s and the '80s. I spent a lot of time at Studio 54. A lot of my friends are dead. Don't f--- with me," the "Basic Instinct" star said.

"Do not cross the line between health and healing and abuse. My brother went to Attica [Prison]. He crossed the line. Do not cross the line with me."

During her speech, Stone said she had to ask medical staffers multiple times not to prescribe OxyContin to her son. She did not name which of her three sons was hospitalized.

OxyContin is a trade name for oxycodone. Classified as an opioid, oxycodone is a Schedule II controlled substance that is used to relieve moderate to severe pain but has a high risk for addiction and dependence, according to Medline.

OxyContin has become the subject of controversy amid the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States because many patients have developed addictions to the drug. More than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2022, edging out 2021 to become the deadliest year on record, according to a CDC report released last month.

"Every single stop along the way for the next day and a half I had to have it reput in his chart," Stone said as she recalled her son's stay in the hospital. "'Can you please read it back to me?' In a day and a half that it took for him to get a rod and seven pins in his leg, I got six calls.

"From four nurses, from an anesthesiologist, from doctors, from people completely unrelated to my son's situation, telling me why my son needed OxyContin and no other drug would do. No other drug.

"Anaphylaxis? 'It's not that bad. How bad is it really? He's 17. When he will be 18, I really think he could make this decision for himself.' Until finally, at the sixth call, I said, 'I'm going on CNN tomorrow, and if I get one more of these calls I'm going to say that your hospital is a drug cartel.'

"This is not because I or Nan disagree with painkillers. We don't. We disagree with paid drug dealers," the Emmy winner added.

Goldin is an artist who founded the advocacy group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) to combat the opioid crisis after struggling with an addiction to OxyContin.

In 2000, Stone and ex-husband Phil Bronstein adopted son Roan, 23. The "Casino" actress later adopted sons Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17.