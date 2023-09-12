Ozzy Osbourne has "turned a corner" in his lengthy health battle.

The heavy metal legend is teaming again with his family for "The Osbournes Podcast," set to bow Tuesday. In the revived series, the Osbournes candidly discuss current events and look back at their lives in Hollywood.

"With Ozzy not touring, [the podcast] gives him an outlet to still be heard by his fans," his wife Sharon Osbourne told Fox News Digital. "It’s nice to be able to talk about things that you want to talk about and not be told you can’t talk about this or that."

"It’s nice to have the freedom of talking about things that… are still with you," the reality TV star shared. "You’re just being yourself, and you don’t have to stick by any network rules of what you can and can’t talk about."

In February, the "Prince of Darkness" announced the cancelation of his 2023 tour dates, citing damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago. The 74-year-old shared that he remained physically weak following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement and balance.

In August 2022, Osbourne admitted he was having a difficult time recovering from an operation to remove two metal plates that had been screwed in his spine. Sharon previously said the surgery would "determine the rest of his life."

In 2019, Osbourne canceled tour dates due to his ailments, including a "bad fall" where he injured vertebrae in his neck. According to People magazine, the fall aggravated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident that occurred 16 years prior.

Osbourne has also been open about his struggles with Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed in 2003.

"He’s doing really good," Sharon shared. "I feel he has turned a corner. And most importantly, his mood is much better. He’s a lot happier these days. It’s been terribly hard for him, as you can imagine. He’s always been so active and touring. Imagine sitting down and saying, ‘Here’s my itinerary for the next two and a half years of my life and this is what I’m going to be doing every single day — and then boom, that’s taken from you."

"The feeling is, ‘Now what?’" the 70-year-old added.

But things have looked promising for the patriarch. In April, Osbourne was photographed without his cane alongside one of his caregivers. The heavy metal singer was in good spirits as he enjoyed a daytime walk unassisted around his Los Angeles neighborhood. Osbourne previously shared that "my singing voice is fine," and Sharon agreed.

"He’s still singing, which he loves," she said.

Some days are better than others.

"He’s never, ever spent four and a half years of his life not working," Sharon explained. "He’s never taken any time of his life off. It’s been hard for him to adapt, and I don’t think he will ever adapt. But he’s doing his best."

"He’s been working since he was 15," she said. "He’s always worked.

"And now, to just be stuck inside a body that’s not doing what you want it to do is probably the most frustrating thing anybody could ever be faced with," Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly, chimed in. "But he’s doing really well. He’s been bossing me around all morning!"

In July, Osbourne and his longtime spouse celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary.

The couple originally met when Sharon’s father, Don Arden, was managing Black Sabbath, the heavy metal band for whom Osbourne was the frontman, People magazine reported. When Ozzy was fired from the band over his substance abuse issues in 1979, he spent three months locked up in a hotel room getting drunk and high, the outlet shared. It was Sharon who helped him get back on his feet. She became his new manager and encouraged him to launch a solo career. Osbourne’s 1980 debut single "Crazy Train" remains his most-played song to date.

The professional relationship blossomed into a romantic one. Shortly after Osbourne’s 1982 divorce from his first wife Thelma Riley, he and Sharon married in Maui. They share three children: Aimee, 40; Kelly, 38; and Jack, 37.

But marriage proved to be a "Crazy Train" of its own for the couple. According to the outlet, Osbourne was arrested in 1989 after lunging at Sharon and trying to strangle her under the influence. He admitted, "I wasn’t exactly Mr. Prince Charming when I drank booze." Osbourne has been sober since 2013.

Then in 2016, the couple briefly split after Sharon learned Osbourne was unfaithful. She forgave him publicly while co-hosting "The Talk" that year.

For Sharon, the secret behind her decades-long marriage is surprisingly simple — "sticking with it."

"Not giving up," she stressed. "It’s so easy to walk away, isn’t it? It’s so easy. It’s so easy to walk away and take 50 percent of everything and then go on with your life and get married again. That’s too easy. That’s not for me or Ozzy."

"A relationship can be absolutely amazing, but it can’t be amazing all the time," she continued. "Life isn’t that way all the time, is it? You can take the good and the bad, the ups and the downs as long as there’s still love, as long as there’s still respect for each other."

"You can get over anything, [but] you don’t forget," Sharon continued. "You can emotionally get over it. And that’s what we chose to do. It’s the easiest thing in the world to leave. There are [hundreds] of lawyers you could call up, get an instant divorce and it’s over. But that’s not for us."

Kelly said that her parents "cannot do anything without each other."

"If one of them goes out for five minutes, it’s, ‘When are you going to be home? How far away are you?’" she chuckled. "Mom can’t even go to the grocery store because my dad will be like, ‘When are you coming home? I don’t want to be here without you.’"

"We’re addicted to each other," Sharon admitted.

The couple have been thinking about their future together. While the family still resides in Los Angeles, the matriarch is eager to return home to the U.K.

"It’s not like I’m never coming back here," Sharon explained about life in the States. "Look, my entire family is here. But we do want to spend more time in the U.K. And there always comes a point in your life where you want to go back to your roots. We’ve always kept a house there — it’s where my kids grew up. And we just want to go back and spend more time there than we do here. It would also be really good for Ozzy. We live in the countryside where there’s lots of land and fresh air. He can have a lot more privacy there than he can here. And right now, I think he needs that."

"And I won’t be far behind," said Kelly, who welcomed a baby boy in late 2022. "If my mom and dad are spending more time in the U.K, then so will I. I want [my son] to go to the U.K."

"We are a family," Sharon added.