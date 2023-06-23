Shannen Doherty was all smiles in Malibu, California, on Thursday, weeks after revealing her cancer had spread to her brain.

Doherty, 52, stepped out wearing a sweater and jeans as she flashed a smile. She accessorized with sunglasses and a black purse.

The actress revealed her cancer was back and had spread to her brain with a post on social media earlier this month. Doherty's doctors found metastases, which she called mets, on her brain on Jan. 5, and the actress began radiation on Jan. 12.

She shared a compilation video of herself undergoing a CT scan at the time.

SHANNEN DOHERTY, ‘90210’ STAR, REVEALS CANCER HAS SPREAD TO HER BRAIN IN EMOTIONAL VIDEO

"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life," Doherty captioned the post. "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

The actress is "doing OK" after the new cancer diagnosis was revealed, a representative for Doherty previously told Fox News Digital.

Doherty launched her career at the age of 11 when she appeared on "Little House on the Prairie." She also starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the 1985 film "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

However, the young actress shot to stardom in the '90s with her role on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. The actress underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments along with a single mastectomy before entering remission in 2017.

In 2018, Doherty revealed her tumor markers were "elevated."

She wrote on Instagram: "Test and results. One Tumor marker test came back good. Other... elevated. Just means I get monitored and another test.

"But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life. It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher. (sic)"

By 2020, the actress's cancer was back and in stage four, spreading beyond its original location.

Doherty has continued to work since the cancer returned. She appeared in "List of a Lifetime," "Dying to Belong," "Fortress" and "Hot Seat."

"I want people to not hear stage 4 cancer and think of the person that is gray and falling over and they can't move and they're going into hospice and they can't work," she previously said in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight." "You get written off so quickly, even though you're vital and healthy and happy and wanting to go out there and work."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.