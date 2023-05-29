She's still the one!

Shania Twain drew a celebrity-packed crowd to her "Queen of Me" show at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday night.

It appeared to be date night for the stars as two beloved Hollywood couples showed up to enjoy the concert.

Actress Kristen Bell took to Instagram to share her evening with husband of 7 years, Dax Shepard, joking they were seated next to some "really nice" random people, who happened to be Tom Hanks and his wife of 35 years, Rita Wilson.

Bell, beaming in an orange beanie, shared a photo of Hanks and Wilson posing for a group shot with Shepard.

"Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos! Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!"

A video recorded by Bell showed an emotional Shepard as Twain took the stage.

Twain recently appeared on Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert," where she opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Robert John "Mutt" Lange, after learning he had been having an affair with close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

"I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before, ever," the Grammy Award winner shared on the podcast. "‘Cause I thought for once I was stable. I really believed that I’m safe. So that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I've ever felt."

An additional photo shared by Bell showed Hanks in a state of pretend fear in the background of her picture with Shepard.

Donning a black flat cap and transparent glasses, Hanks' did not go unseen.

On Monday, Twain reflected on the "electric night" she had performing in Hollywood, writing "Los Angeles you sure know how to party," to her Instagram.

Twains tour for her new album "Queen of Me" runs through August.

Her next stop is Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.