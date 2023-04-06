Shania Twain understands that some of her fans aren't pleased with her latest fashion choices, but the criticism doesn't impress her much.

Looking back on last weekend's CMT Music Awards, the country legend made an Instagram post showing off her looks from both her red carpet entrance and her appearance onstage, explaining, "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows!"

Twain added, "Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!"

She thanked her team, including stylists Chris Horan and Greer Heavrin, for creating her daring looks from Sunday night.

SHANIA TWAIN SAYS COUNTRY MUSIC IS MORE SEXIST NOW THAN EVER

Despite her message of embracing fun and creativity in fashion, some of her followers still took the opportunity to bash her for not being demure enough for their standards.

One person wrote, "Love Shania, but please stop trying to keep up with the youngsters and dress age appropriately. Such a beautiful woman, hope she doesn’t go the Madonna route."

Another said, "Can you please go back to being genuinely country? Kinda embarrassed ngl...you're not who you used to be. We miss the real Shania.."

SHANIA TWAIN SINGS PRAISES OF DRAG QUEENS IN GLAAD INTERVIEW: I'M ‘VERY INSPIRED’ BY THEM

"You sold out for hollyweird," another follower complained. "Country isn’t what it used to be."

This isn't the first time she's been slammed for her awards show fashion – it's not even the first time this year.

When the "You're Still the One" singer showed up on the red carpet of the 2023 Grammy Awards wearing a blazer, flared pants and an extremely oversized hat, all with a matching large polka dot print, viewers were confused and upset.

"Halloween isn't until October," one Twitter user wrote, with another writing, "Shania could’ve ate the Grammys red carpet! But yet she seems to think it’s Halloween."

"Man, I feel like Cruella De Vil!," one user wrote, referencing the star's number-one hit single, "Man, I Feel Like A Woman." Another wrote, "Shania Twain looking like Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations or no."

Despite these kinds of comments becoming more and more frequent, Twain seems to be more confident with herself than ever.

At the CMT Music Awards, she touched on these kinds of reactions, telling Fox News Digital, "I’m just doing what I do. I only pay attention to the positive reaction, if I’m being really honest. I don’t invite negativity in."

"I take responsibility for my decisions, and once I make them, I’ve made them, because I’m happy with them. So, it doesn’t matter to me."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Lori A Bashian contributed to this report.