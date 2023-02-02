Shania Twain is sharing the scary circumstances in which she almost died from COVID-19.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Twain, who is asthmatic, revealed she had a "really bad bout with COVID," that was "very threatening."

"I had to be air-vaced by a special team…Nobody else would fly me to the hospital…You can't just pick up a COVID patient and fly them to a hospital," she remembers of the ordeal.

"So they wouldn't give me a bed, of course, naturally, until I could confirm that I could get this air-vac to bring me there," she said.

"I had COVID pneumonia," she explained of the lung infection caused by the original infection. "Every day my lungs were filling up with inflammation," she revealed.

"Within 12 days, I was pretty much dying. Thankfully I had plasma therapy, and it worked," she said of the treatment.

"It doesn't kick in for everyone, that's the sad thing," Twain added.

"My antibodies were not building up, and my lungs were getting more and more full of inflammation…I was just waiting for the plasma therapy to kick in."

Although lucid in the hospital, Twain says she was kept in the dark on how she was responding to the treatment.

"The staff around me were really, really good. They didn't tell me how many more days of plasma therapy that I could not respond to before…you know on a respirator, on my way out," she said of her medical team.

"I was halfway in to what would have been considered my maximum treatment," she would later learn. "They didn't say that, which was great."

Twain says when she got our of the hospital, she "went right in the studio."

Her experience with COVID inspired a song off her new album, "Queen of Me," called "Inhale/Exhale AIR."

"I wrote a song about all the things you can do with air that we take for granted," she told Lowe. "We take air for granted."

Twain's sixth studio album will be released Feb. 3. She is set to go on tour this spring.