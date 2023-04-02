Country music stars focused on fashion while walking the red carpet ahead of the 2023 CMT Music Awards Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Kelsea Ballerini made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Chase Stokes before hosting the show.

Shania Twain dared to bare her abs in a sexy cut-out gown with a ravishing red wig.

"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson rocked a colorful jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and metallic studded belt for the big night where she's nominated for four awards.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SET TO MAKE HISTORY AT CMT MUSIC AWARDS

Megan Thee Stallion showed up for her home state of Texas wearing a gorgeous navy blue, custom Defaïence gown with cutouts along her hips.

KELSEA BALLERINI DEFENDS HER DIVORCE: 'JUDGE ME FOR IT, FINE, THAT'S ON YOU'

Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, and HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson were the top three finalists battling for the coveted, fan-voted category "Video of the Year."

Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce are just a few of the artists set to perform at the awards show.

Alanis Morissette, Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade will join forces to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CMT "Next Women of Country."

The highly-anticipated Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute will feature Slash, Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers and Warren Haynes, with LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd serving as honorary "Honkettes."

Along with hosting the show, Brown is performing on the CMT Music Awards stage this year alongside his wife Katelyn to sing their record-breaking duet "Thank God" for the first time on television.

Darius Rucker is set to perform with The Black Crowes to sing one of the band's hit songs "She Talks to Angels."

Shania Twain will be honored at the ceremony as the third-ever recipient of the CMT Equal Play Award. The award is given to artists who use their platform to advocate for change in the industry and elevate the voices of those who are underrepresented in country music.

