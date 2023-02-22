EXCLUSIVE: The Nevada sex worker accused of firing off a gun inside a famous brothel earlier this week told Fox News Digital she was not responsible for the incident that made headlines around the world.

"I was falsely accused, and the charges are being dropped," Tiara Tae claimed Wednesday, a day after she said she posted her $86,000 bail and has since returned to work.

The 28-year-old added she wanted to speak with her lawyer before commenting further but separately on Twitter told her followers she planned to discuss "most of the details" of Monday's incident on her OnlyFans account.

The 6-foot-tall former "Hustler" cover model and self-described "Bully Barbie" is apparently back in business after police identified her as the woman arrested Monday evening in connection with a shooting at the famous Moonlite BunnyRanch brothel, the backdrop for HBO's early 2000s "Cathouse" reality series.

Tae, whose real name is Savannah Henderson, faces four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drug possession, discharging a firearm where others may be endangered and obstructing a peace officer, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

On her Twitter feed, she said her bookings are on the rise after the incident.

"Super thankful I will still have all my financial support…and just support from them in general," she wrote, with a heart emoji.

Tae was the March 2019 cover model for "Hustler" magazine, and according to her website, she was featured by the magazine in 2018 and has appeared in smaller publications.

"E-mails sky rocketing, people wanting bookings and meet ups.. maybe Dennis was right, all publicity is good publicity," she told her followers Wednesday, asking clients to be patient as she dealt with an influx of messages and booking requests.

A man who answered the phone at the BunnyRanch Wednesday said he had no comment on Monday's fracas.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, but deputies responding to a report of a fight between two workers at the brothel Monday evening heard more gunshots when they arrived.

Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope said in a statement earlier this week that she allegedly holed up in a room for around three hours and surrendered after midnight, following the arrival of a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

The Moonlite BunnyRanch was owned by Dennis Hof before his death in 2018. It was featured in the HBO series "Cathouse," which ran from 2005 to 2008, according to IMDB.

A month after his death of a heart attack, Hof famously won the race for the Nevada State Assembly.

The Lyon County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with additional information on the incident to call 775-577-5206 or submit information anonymously at secretwitness.com.

Fox News' Landon Mion, Mariah Haas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.