More than 175,000 customers were left without power Tuesday morning in southern and eastern U.S. states following severe weather.

In Tennessee, more than 69,350 residents and businesses were reported without power, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

In addition, the site recorded over 42,540 in Arkansas, nearly 28,000 out in Kentucky, close to 20,000 out in Michigan and more than 15,100 without power in North Carolina. This comes after the weather hampered travel on Monday and killed at least four people in Arkansas and Indiana.

A tornado in the Hoosier State struck a home and a tree toppled onto a house in the Natural State, where a state of emergency was declared.

Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancelations and delays over the weekend and on Monday as storms impacted the eastern U.S. and Midwest.

Major travel hubs were impacted and tracker FlightAware showed that there were 1,130 total flight cancelations early Tuesday, including more than 800 within, into or out of the country.

Delta Air Lines had 55 cancelations, JetBlue Airways had 47 and American Airlines had 35.

More storms are forecast, according to officials.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that showers and thunderstorms are forecast in southeastern New York, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The Weather Prediction Center issued a slight risk of excessive rainfall through Wednesday morning for portions of the northern mid-Atlantic, with associated heavy rain creating mainly localized areas of flash flooding.

The associated front will create moderate-to-severe thunderstorms and showers for parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina.

Hazards include frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail and a minimal threat of tornadoes.

Showers and severe thunderstorms will also develop over parts of southern Kansas, Oklahoma, extreme southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas, including a few tornadoes, a threat of two-inch or greater hail through Wednesday morning and more of the same risks.

South Dakota and Nebraska could also see hail that large through the same period.

On Wednesday, the storm threat slightly decreases over the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys and showers and storms will hit the upper Midwest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.