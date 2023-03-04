A large storm that caused at least 10 deaths while moving through the South and Midwest in the past few days took aim at the Northeast on Friday and Saturday and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of customers on Saturday.

Three people were killed by falling trees in Alabama, a woman died after a tree branch struck her SUV in Mississippi, a man in Arkansas drowned after driving into floodwaters, two people reportedly died in Tennessee when trees fell on them and three weather-related deaths were also reported in Kentucky.

Residents found homes and businesses damaged by fallen trees and reported tornadoes in Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Kentucky. Some were also without water.

Heavy rain in Missouri and Arkansas caused flooding in both states.

The National Weather Service in Louisville, Ky., called the storm "powerful and historic," and outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed more than 419,000 customers were without power following the severe weather.

Furthermore, 346,639 customers were powerless in Michigan and 133,271 were impacted in Tennessee.

In Detroit, the Detroit Metropolitan Airport closed Friday due to rapidly deteriorating conditions. Michigan has been hit hard by recent inclement weather – leaving many homes in the dark in frigid temperatures.

In Indiana, the National Weather Service reported poor road conditions and vehicle crashes due to heavy snow.

As the storm focuses on New England, airport officials in Portland, Maine, have canceled several flights and some businesses announced closures.

Coastal flooding in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, strong winds and as much of 18 inches of snow in New Hampshire and Maine are anticipated. However, warmer weather is expected to return by the end of the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.