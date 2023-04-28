Severe weather is forecast to move from the South and into the Northeast over the weekend.

On Friday, scattered severe thunderstorms were projected to produce damaging hail and winds through the evening from north-central Texas to the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center issued an enhance risk of severe thunderstorms for much of the Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin metro areas.

On Saturday, rainfall chances increase along parts of the immediate Gulf Coast.

Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall are expected through Sunday morning in the eastern U.S.

A slight risk of excessive rainfall was issued for the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia.

Severe thunderstorms are possible along the Florida Panhandle, bringing damaging winds and a few tornadoes after a twister hit the Hosford area on Thursday.

"It has been confirmed that a tornado has hit the Hosford area. All students at Hosford school are accounted for and safe. There is a large amount of debris and power lines down in the area. Please stay off the roads as emergency teams work to manage this situation," the Liberty County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

More than 9,930 customers were still without power in the Sunshine State late on Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.

In Texas, the tracker showed more than 2,730 customers also were impacted by outages.

On Wednesday, hail in the Lone Star State was as large as 4.5 inches just outside of Waco, according to Fox Weather. The network said that ranks as the largest hailstone observed in the U.S. thus far this year.

This comes as a developing storm is tracking through the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, with rainfall totals of up to 2" extending from northern Virginia through New Jersey.

Localized areas may receive more than three inches in and around Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

However, conditions will improve, with most precipitation becoming lighter by Saturday morning for the Northeast and southern New England.