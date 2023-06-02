At least seven people in Connecticut were injured after a building partially collapsed Friday a few blocks from Yale University. 

The building in New Haven was under construction at the time of the collapse. 

Some of the people who were rescued suffered injuries, a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker said. 

During a press conference a short time later, Elicker said seven people were injured, including two critically. 

"They were doing a concrete pour on this building and as they were pouring concrete, a portion of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and then into the basement," Erlicker said, FOX 25 reported. 

Yale referred to it as a "building construction accident," in a campus alert sent out just after 1 p.m. local time, adding that Lafayette Street was closed between Church Street South and Congress Avenue. 

