Chatbots can write a story for you in seconds, image generators can produce high quality photos by being given just a few words, tools are out there that can clone a voice with just a few minutes of recorded video. AI technology is everywhere, and now converting text into video content is another technology becoming increasingly popular.

Lots of different companies have AI software to convert text to video. It is commonly used as a way to create professional-looking content quickly.

Below are some text to video answers to commonly asked questions.

With AI technology, you are able to turn text into video. Similar to how you can ask a chatbot like ChatGPT to write you a creative story about a topic of your choosing, you can also turn simple text into video with very little work by you.

Depending on what software you are using and how detailed your video is, you may need to go in and add some edits to your clips.

There are several AI tools that have the capability to turn text into video. What software you use is going to have a lot to do with what kind of video you are making. For example, there are certain tools that are focused on making short animation type videos while others can create more long form content with human-like avatars.

MetaAI is an example of a tool good for making short animations based off of just a few words of text. On the MetaAI website, there are some examples of animations that were created based on text. For one of the examples, the text typed in was "a dog wearing a superhero cape flying through the sky." The tool was then able to produce an animation showing just that.

There are other tools like Synthesia that make longer, more realistic looking videos. With a tool like Synthesia, a user can choose a video template and an avatar to narrate the video. Then, a written script is typed into the software to create the video. With this software, an individual can then go in and make any desired edits they see fit, like adding backgrounds, colors, and text on the video.

These are just a couple of examples of two different AI text to video software programs and what they can do. This is far from all the software available. Other popular AI text to video tools are InVideo, Lumen5, Pictory and DeepBrain. All of these have different versions that can be bought at different prices. Lots of businesses have started using tools like these to quickly create content for their brand. Another popular use of software like these is to make articles or blog posts into videos with ease.

While the exact process of turning a piece of text into video is going to vary depending on the specific tool you are using, the general process is the same for all.

The basic premise of turning text into video is simply typing text into the software and the tool will give you a video display of that text.

For longer, more advanced videos, the user's editing is likely to be needed, even if it is simply to add some additional elements to the video, like a background for an avatar. For extremely simple, short graphics, there won't need to be much work done on the user's part other than creating clear text for the video to be produced by the AI.