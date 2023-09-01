The man behind the burglary of items totaling in value of over $1 million was brought down after an Apple Airtag led police to his location, according to officials in the United Kingdom.

Surrey Police in the United Kingdom say that 38-year-old Mari Dinjaku will face six years in prison for a string of burglaries in late 2022 into 2023. He pleaded guilty to the robbery charges during a court hearing on Aug. 21

Officials say that a lime green suitcase, clothing, and jewelry were stolen during a January 5 burglary in Woking, located 22 miles north of London. However, an Apple AirTag was placed in the suitcase, leading police to Dinjaku's location.

Several pieces of designer clothing, handbags, and jewelry were also found inside Dinjaku's home when police went to make the arrest.

Upon a further search of the house, walkie-talkies, false documents, large amounts of cash, gloves and face coverings, and 15 cell phones were found.

One of the phones, police said, was forensically linked to Dinjaku and placed him in the area of the January burglary.

Using evidence gathered at Dinjaku's house, police also linked him to two cars near his home, one of which was connected to a second burglary in Farnham in December 2022.

A car was stolen at the December 2022 burglary as well as two safes with jewelry, believed to have a combined value of over £350,000, or over $440,000.

Police say the man was also linked to two other burglaries and was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between March 2022 and January 2023.

Police say that the total estimated loss from the three burglaries Dinjaku was involved in is over £800,000, or $1 million.