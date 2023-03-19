A peppy senior pup hopes to find a forever family to light up the rest of her days.

Bindi, a 13-year-old poodle, is available for adoption at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, California.

The poodle was originally found as a stray in Contra Costa County, near San Francisco, before the Muttville rescue took her in and cared for her.

Bindi is completely blind, but she "doesn’t let life get her down," the shelter says.

She only weighs 11 pounds, but she "walks with a pep in her step" and is a "sweet, friendly girl," the shelter notes.

"Bindi can’t see all the things, but she sniffs and bumps her way around just fine," the dog’s bio on Muttville’s website says.

"She gets along great with dogs, is popular with people and is just generally the most delightful little lady," the site adds.

The curly-coated poodle is house-trained and is "pretty smart and sharp" for her age, according to her foster family.

"She can be a little insecure if she thinks she’s all alone in the house, so she will probably do best with someone who can spend most of the day with her," her caretakers wrote.

"It’s not easy being a blind beauty!"

Bindi loves to sunbathe and isn’t much of a treat beggar, as her demeanor is "pretty mellow," according to the shelter.

"She is a perfect couch potato partner looking for the right person to share her golden years with," her foster family reportedly said.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization with a commitment to saving the lives of dogs over the age of seven.

Its mission is to change the perception and treatment of older dogs through rescue, foster, adoption and hospice services.

Interested in adopting Bindi? Visit muttville.org for more info.

