A bipartisan pair of senators have revived the bid to cap insulin prices at $35 for all Americans who need it, a similar measure to one that narrowly failed as an amendment to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act last year.

The new legislation, if passed, would guarantee that even those who are uninsured would not pay more than $35 per month for the vital diabetes medication.

The bill was introduced on Thursday by Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

"By making preventative care accessible, this bill would reduce long-term health care costs for individual patients, avoid devastating complications from diabetes and take pressure off the entire health care system," Kennedy said in a statement.

Warnock said he was "thrilled to work with" his "colleague and friend, Senator Kennedy, to finally make insulin affordable for everyone who needs it."

"Insulin was a 100-year-old drug that was sold for $1. No one should feel forced to put their health or life in danger because they can’t afford their insulin. We have the momentum – let's get this done," the Georgia Democrat said.

In the last Congress, Kennedy introduced an amendment to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that would have capped the cost of insulin at $35 for low and middle-income Americans, which did not pass.

However, the Senate did approve an amendment spearheaded by Warnock that maxed out the medication’s price at the same level for all Medicare recipients.

It is not immediately clear how much support the new bipartisan bill will have in the Senate and the GOP-controlled House of Representatives, but it is an initiative that the White House has gotten behind as well. Biden’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes a proposal to make insulin $35 per month for everyone.

This month, pharma giant Eli Lily announced it would put in place its own insulin price cap, making the drug available to all patients at just $35 out of pocket.