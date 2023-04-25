Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was criticized on Twitter after he threatened to repeal President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Monday night despite being the deciding vote in its passing.

During a segment of "Hannity," Manchin accused the Biden administration of "breaking its word" on the legislation in its pursuit of a "radical climate agenda." He said he would do "everything" in his power to stop them — which included a threat to eliminate the law.

Manchin shared a video of the segment online saying: "The Biden administration is breaking its word to the American public by ignoring the text of the Inflation Reduction Act to pursue its radical climate agenda."

He added: "Let me be clear: if this continues, I'll do everything in my power to stop them — including voting to repeal the IRA."

Several people who responded to Manchin were quick to point out that he ultimately was the reason the IRA passed in the first place.

"You gave them the deciding vote to do it and now are trying to pretend every bit of damage it causes isn’t your fault," Republican communication strategist Matt Whitlock said in response.

"Lol dude you did this," Daily Signal columnist Tony Kinnett responded.

"You could have stopped it," another user responded.

Another said: "You literally made this mess Joe."

"Your fault man. Yours," said a user.

Whitlock also shared a video of Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo, who asked Manchin during an interview if he regretted voting for the Inflation Reduction Act.

During the interview, the Democrat said: "No, not at all. The 'Inflation Reduction Act' will be the most transformative bill that we've ever had in the United States Congress as far as I’ve been there."

The IRA cleared the U.S. Senate on Aug. 7, 2022, after Manchin supported the bill and forced a 50-50 tie. The tie was then broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, and it cleared the chamber with a vote of 51-50.

Biden signed it into law later that same month, on Aug. 16.