Sen. John Kennedy rips Democrats for supporting transgender athletes in women's sports on "The Story."
SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: My Democratic colleagues called a hearing today. They invited three of their witnesses to convince the American people that it's okay for males to compete against females in sports. I have to say, there was a sort of a "Alice in Wonderland" weirdness about the whole hearing. For example, one of my Democratic colleague's witnesses testified that there are three biological sexes and an infinite number of genders.
RILEY GAINES CHALLENGES DEM SENATOR, SAYS RIGHTS OF WOMEN, GIRLS ‘THROWN OUT THE WINDOW’
I've heard better answers on the dating game. Here is the way I think most Americans will look at it. Number one: In America, you should be who you are. Number two: Generally speaking, it's not acceptable to discriminate against someone because of an immutable characteristic, unless, there are good reasons. For example, it's okay to tell a 13-year-old that he can't drive.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
That's discrimination on the basis of age, but there's an acceptable reason. Number four:: Unless you think there's an award for being stupid, you know that there are two biological sexes, male and female, and males have a physical advantage over females and if you allow males, who claim or pretend to claim that they are female to compete in women's sports, the male is going to win every time, and it will still destroy women's sports.