U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been hospitalized overnight following lightheadedness he experienced at a Senate retreat Wednesday.

"Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded," a statement from his office read.

The office said Fetterman, D-Penn., is in "good spirits and talking with his staff and family."

The hospitalization does not appear to be related to his previous stroke, the statement added.

SENATE GETS DIGITAL UPDATE TO ASSIST JOHN FETTERMAN AS HE RECOVERS FROM STROKE

"He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," it continued.

"We will provide more information when we have it," it concluded.

SEE IT: JOHN FETTERMAN LANDED BRIEF, NON-SPEAKING PART IN CHRISTIAN BALE PERIOD FILM WHILE CAMPAIGNING

Fetterman suffered a stroke in 2022, during his senatorial campaign against Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Oz made the Democrat's health a major focus of the campaign, though Fetterman won the contest with 50.5% of the vote. He received 2.64 million votes to Oz's 2.46 million.

Fetterman was sworn into office in the old senate chamber on Jan. 3, 2023.