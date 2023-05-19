Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year as a danger to the U.S. military.

Bennet, who has made the same argument in long form releases previously, on Wednesday posted a video of himself making the point on social media.

"The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, among many other things, has seriously sacrificed our nation’s military readiness and security," Bennet said in the clip, posted to Twitter.

The Colorado senator previously discussed the case's implications towards military service members in a press release.

"Following the Dobbs decision, the RAND Corporation estimates that 40% of active duty women serving in the continental United States face limited or no access to abortion services where they are stationed," Bennet wrote in the March statement.

"Women service members, who make up approximately 17% of active duty military, have no say in where they are stationed, even if their duty station is in a state that severely limits or restricts access to abortion or other critical reproductive health services," he continued.

Bennet claimed female service members are "forced to needlessly risk their personal health and safety" by traveling to avoid state-level restrictions on abortions.

"Abortion restrictions and bans only force service members to travel farther to states that have not restricted abortion, further compromising both the financial security of the service members and military readiness," he wrote.