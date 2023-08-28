Selena Gomez is "just happy" to be making music with her friends as she disclosed that she broke her hand and had surgery.

Gomez, who just released her latest song "Single Soon" on Aug. 25, shared the news about her recent injury while responding to a fan account asking people to buy her song on iTunes and stream it in order for the track to break the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 200.

"Broke my hand and had surgery," Gomez wrote in the comments of the Instagram post. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

A representative for Gomez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Gomez's new single comes as she's been working on her third studio album. A release date has not been set for "SG3," but "Single Soon" was the actress' way of giving a glimpse of what's to come for her fans.

"Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer," Gomez wrote on social media when announcing the song.

Gomez also responded to speculation "Single Soon" mentioned her ex The Weeknd with a subtle lyric.

"Couldn't be more false," Gomez commented on a post shared by Hollywood Life on Instagram.

Outside of her music, Gomez has also spent the last months working on her Hulu show, "Only Murders in the Building." The TV series premiered its third season on Aug. 8.

The latest season stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams.

Gomez recently opened up about her friendship with Martin and Short telling The Wrap that the two actors have made her "feel included."

"I remember when I was leaving L.A. to go and shoot the first season, I was worried that I'd be a little lonely because I'd be on set and most of the time I would be with Steve and Marty, who I had only met briefly on Zoom," she said. "And the moment I got on set they made me feel included.

"Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they've helped me sharpen my skills," the actress continued.