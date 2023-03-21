Selena Gomez is a stunning bride.

The actress, 30, was recently seen on the set of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," filming in a gorgeous, sleeveless, lace wedding dress paired with a white veil and matching gloves.

Gomez — who portrays Mabel Mora in the hit series — appeared to be moving frantically through the streets of New York City with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a picture where he was posed with Gomez like he was about to walk her down the aisle.

"Guess what just happened!" the 77-year-old actor captioned his post.

Martin also shared a picture of Gomez with Short and captioned the tweet, "Turns out this happened, too."

Also on Tuesday, Gomez shared with her 402 million Instagram followers pictures from her time on set.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work," she captioned the post tagging the "Only Murders in the Building" Instagram account.

In the images, Gomez was beaming as she sat on the ground in the wedding dress. She had her hands in the air as she held a Coco-Cola with white Dr. Martens boots on.

It doesn't seem like Gomez herself will be walking down the aisle anytime soon as she clarified her relationship status in a TikTok video shared on March 15.

The star was seen lip-syncing over a viral TikTok sound that said, "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

Gomez captioned the video with, "Still out here lookin for him lol."

Selena's videos comes after rumors circulated that she was dating Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart, 33. Taggart and his girlfriend, Eve Jobs, split earlier this year.

A source told US Weekly that "they aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs. They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together. Selena can hardly keep her hands off him."

Gomez has been in several high profile relationships, including Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. The "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum has been dominating headlines after rumored reignited drama with Hailey Bieber, who married her ex in 2018.

Fans have pitted Gomez and Hailey against each other ever since Hailey married Justin. Gomez's social media posts have been filled with comments like, "#teamselena."

In 2021, she spoke about her relationship history to Vogue Australia.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed," Gomez told the outlet. "I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."