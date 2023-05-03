FIRST ON FOX – New Jersey authorities have arrested a couple accused of plotting to kill police officers by running over officers with their car, injuring officers and a police K9 in the process.

Evesham Township Police Department (ETPD) authorities on the morning of April 30 detained Marc Ferraiolo, 23, and Ruth Patton, 41, after Ferraiolo crashed into several police vehicles with his car, and Patton allegedly threatened to kill officers, according to ETPD Chief Walt Miller.

"They're the neighbors from hell," Kate Stiles, the couple's neighbor, told NBC10. "It could be a TV show at this point."

Dramatic police-worn body camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital from two ETPD officers shows how the dangerous incident unfolded.

Over the course of their investigation, ETPD detectives determined that Ferraiolo and Patton had devised a plan earlier in the evening to kill two Evesham officers.

"We're lucky. This could have been really, really bad," Miller said during an April 30 press conference.

The incident began around 1 a.m. on April 30 when officers were responding to a motor vehicle crash in Marlton, at which point on-scene officers saw the suspect car speeding by at nearly twice the speed limit. Police recognized the vehicle as Ferraiolo's from prior police encounters and contacted other officers to stop the suspect.

A police pursuit ensued, which authorities called off after determining that the threat to the public and officers would be greater if the pursuit continued, Miller said during the press conference.

Officers then located Ferraiolo and Patton at their residence, where Ferraiolo apparently let Patton out of his vehicle but would not exit himself.

"Don't do it, Marc. Don't do it!" an officer can be heard yelling at the scene.

Instead, after officers demanded he exit the car, the suspect pressed on the gas in reverse and apparently attempted to hit two officers.

"Fortunately, officers were able to … jump out of the way and were not struck by the vehicle," Miller said.

Meanwhile, Patton "was yelling violent threats toward police" and was "uncooperative" with officers, according to Miller.

Ferraiolo continued driving in reverse, hitting a police vehicle with a K9 named Tango inside. The suspect then drove across his own property, a neighbor's property and down the street. He attempted to make a U-turn "and then drove at a high rate of speed toward the police and crashed again into the police K9 vehicle," Miller explained.

"He backed up his vehicle several more times and continued to ram the police vehicle with the police K9 inside the vehicle," the police chief said. "…He continued down the street, striking two additional Evesham police vehicles that were parked on the side of the road, unattended, and ultimately crashed into a police vehicle down the road that was also unoccupied."

Ferraiolo's vehicle was inoperable by the last crash. Because his doors were locked, police had to break into his windows to unlock the vehicle and apprehend the suspect, who was transported to a hospital, where he received treatment before being moved to jail.

Ferraiolo is charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault on police, two counts of eluding, four counts of criminal mischief and injuring a police K9.

Patton is charged with terroristic threats and obstruction of justice.

The injured officers and Tango are expected to fully recover.

Fox News' Emily Robertson contributed to this report.