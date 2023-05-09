First Lady Jill Biden stepped out for a lavish lunch in London over the weekend, wearing an ivory-colored designer dress that costs nearly $16,000.

Jill Biden dressed up to join Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife on Downing Street for the Big Lunch on Sunday, an event to continue celebrations for King Charles III's coronation.

Designer Gabriela Hearst confirmed via Instagram Biden was wearing their Lara Dress "with abstract swirl detail," which is currently listed at $15,900 on the brand's website.

It is unclear whether the first lady purchased the dress or if it was loaned to Jill Biden for the event.

The first lady attended the star-studded coronation with Hunter Biden's daughter Finnegan Biden at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, but President Biden did not make the trip overseas.

The president instead congratulated Charles with a social media post.

"Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples," he wrote.