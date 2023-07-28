Police body camera footage shows the moment a suspected bank robber fell from a ceiling into a trash bin and was caught red-handed.

Officers with the Huron Police Department apprehended 27-year-old Tristan Heidl of Huron, Ohio, as he allegedly was making his escape from the ceiling of the bank's drive-thru.

At around 2:12 a.m. Thursday, police said, officers received an alarm from the VacationLand Federal Credit Union at 2402 University Drive East in Huron. Police were dispatched to the location and checked the building.

According to Huron Police Chief Terry Graham, the officers could hear noises coming from inside the roof area over the drive-thru. They also observed a blue recycling bin suspiciously placed in the middle of a drive-thru lane directly under a roof access door.

Video shows two officers approach the drive-thru and a banging noise can be heard as they do so. After the officers take position at a safe distance, the access door pops open with a loud crash.

A suspect dressed in black drops a backpack from the open access door. Police said the backpack contained several construction tools.

The officers drew their weapons and moved closer, waiting for someone to attempt to exit through the door. Once the suspect sticks his legs out, they swoop in and demand he get on the ground.

"On the ground [expletive], on the ground," one officer shouts. "You get on the ground."

Apparently startled, the suspect immediately drops from the ceiling and falls straight into the recycling bin. The officers handcuffed the suspect and dragged him out of the recycling bin. He surrendered to police without putting up a fight.

The suspect, later identified as Heidl, was not injured by the fall.

"He was cooperative once he was apprehended," Graham said. "He answered the officers' questions truthfully, and he just said he was broke."

Graham said Heidl used the recycling bin as a prop to hoist himself up and get access to the ceiling of the bank.

He was charged with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and safecracking, a fourth-degree felony under Ohio law. If convicted, Heidl could face more than three years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Heidl is being held at the Erie County Jail on $50,000 bond.