Seattle Firefighters looking to advance in their careers to become fire lieutenants are being required to learn curriculum from social justice activists and books that espouse woke ideology.

The Seattle Department of Human Resources (SDHR) fire lieutenant test features books from several prominent progressive authors, such as critical race theory (CRT) author Ibram X. Kendi.

The required reading tested on by the SDHR to become a fire lieutenant includes controversial woke books, including the entirety of Kendi’s "How to be an Antiracist" as well as its introduction and acknowledgments, according to a Washington Free Beacon report.

Prospective fire lieutenants are also tested on the entirety of "Both Sides of the Fire Lane: Memoirs of a Transgender Firefighter: by Bobbie Scopa, according to the exam bibliography obtained by the Free Beacon, as well as the 800-page memoir "A Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias and Fighting Fire" by a female firefighter.

It isn’t just the firehouse brass being tested on woke ideology — fireboat engineers in Seattle are being tested on Robin DiAngelo’s book "Is Everyone Really Equal?: An Introduction to Key Concepts in Social Justice Education" as well as handouts covering "structural interplay between all oppressions."

Retired Seattle firefighter Wayne Johnson told the Free Beacon this "stuff has nothing to do with firefighting."

"It has everything to do with social engineering," Johnson said.

The SDHR did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Seattle Fire Department’s push for incorporating this woke ideology in their curriculum comes as corporations are facing backlash for doing the same.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a recent interview that "woke" capitalism is "great" for their brand and "the right thing for society."

Cornell was asked to address the backlash to "woke" corporate campaigns, which has caused an uproar among conservative consumers and recently embroiled brands like Bud Light, Nike and Disney.

"I think those are just good business decisions, and it’s the right thing for society, and it’s the great thing for our brand," Cornell said.

Clay Travis called out retail store Target Wednesday for their "Pride" products and said the company faces a "real, severe danger" of suffering damage to their bottom line in the same way as Bud Light.

The "Outkick" founder joined "Fox & Friends" to react to reports that Target convened an emergency meeting over their LGBTQ products, particularly clothing for transgender women.

"Most people go to Target because it's convenient and without any political agenda whatsoever. But so many brands have gone left-wing and decided they have to wave their politics in front of everyone out there. … I would be nervous if I was Target's CEO," he told Ainsley Earhardt.

Target confirmed "adjustments" to the Pride merchandising plans are underway after Fox News Digital learned it rolled back displays at some of its locations.

"For more than a decade, Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month. Since introducing this year’s collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year," a Target spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

