A Seattle store worker turned the tables on an armed suspect during an attempted robbery on Monday, shooting and killing the would-be thief in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the King Smoke Shop in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said.

The 29-year-old male suspect attempted to rob the business at gunpoint and shot at the 38-year-old male employee, according to police.

The victim returned fire, according to authorities, forcing the suspect to flee from the store.

The victim was shot multiple times, FOX13 Seattle reported.

Police said he had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center. No update on his condition was immediately available.

The suspect was found dead with gunshot wounds outside the business.

Police have yet to release the identities of the suspect and victim.

Community members had helped to provide medical care prior to the officers’ arrival.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.