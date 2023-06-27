An organization at the Seattle Pride parade hosted a booth on Sunday encouraging kids to throw toy bricks at pictures of notable Republicans.

In a video captured by Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial, a man cheers and converses with a young child who repeatedly attempts to throw a plush toy brick into the middle of a display painted to look like a wall.

The center of the wall has a large hole with a sign that reads "Basket of Deplorables" and features pictures of notable Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. and Rep. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The makeshift sign also includes pictures of Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justices such as Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.

Video footage of the interactive experience indicates that the booth was hosted by Beyond These Walls, a 501c3 organization based in the Pacific Northwest that works to "achieve justice and liberation" for incarcerated LGBTQ people.

Seattle Pride and Beyond These Walls did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Several other videos from the event garnered significant interest on social media over the last few days.

In one clip, a group of trans-identified teenagers marched through the street and handed out pamphlets to members of the crowd. One individual wore a shirt that said, "I don’t want to look or be cis," while another held a sign that said, "Queers Bash Back." A yellow-haired individual with a pink sign that said "Stand Up, Fight Back" also handed a pamphlet to a young child in the audience.

Another video saw a group of attendees surround and harass a street preacher. The man, who flipped through and read from pages of the Bible, sat on the floor as people screamed at him and waved flags over his face. One man with tattoos and a black crown barked at him while a woman used a megaphone that was blasted into the man’s ear.

Meanwhile, a school bus adorned with Pride flags and a large sign that read "Protect Trans Kids" slowly drove through the street.

Seattle Pride is continuing its policy, first introduced in 2021, that bars LGBTQ officers from marching in uniform during the parade. Members of the Seattle Police Department had previously marched in the parade since 1994. However, following the Black Lives Matter protests and riots, Seattle Pride announced cops were banned from participating in uniform.

Speaking with a local newspaper, Seattle Pride interim Executive Director Noah Wagoner said the policy was adopted because of the LGBTQ community’s "long history of distrust of law enforcement, criminalization of LGBTQIA people and police violence against marginalized groups."