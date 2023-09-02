Two adults, two children and a dog in Seattle were found dead after a suspicious house fire Saturday morning, police say.

Authorities arrived to the scene at around 8:45 a.m. and found the Wallingford neighborhood residence in the 1000 block of N 48th St. and Whitman Avenue North engulfed in flames. Police initially responded to the scene for a call about a reported shooting near the location.

According to Seattle Police Department, an 11-year-old girl escaped the burning house and ran to her neighbors to get help.

"The surviving child was treated for minor injuries and is in the care of emergency personnel until she can be reunited with family," the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

The victims' causes of death are unknown, and authorities are investigating if the fire was intentionally set. The building's doors were barricaded during the fire, making it difficult for first responders to get inside.

"We do know that the front door was barricaded with some sort of object that officers were trying to kick down and try to open the front door," police chief Adrian Diaz said at a press conference, according to FOX 13 Seattle.

"There also was the fire going on, so they were overcome with the smoke, so they ended up retreating and that's when we started working in conjunction with the fire department," Diaz added.

The fire was under control by 9:40 a.m., FOX 13 reported. Seattle Police Department's homicide detectives and arson investigators searched the scene for evidence. Authorities are speaking with the surviving victim to find out more information about the incident.

"We are working with that child to determine what happened as well," Diaz said at the presser. "And then also try to figure out how to get that person the resources and services that are needed."

Seattle Police Department is actively investigating the case. No further details are available at this time.