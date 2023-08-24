A burglary suspect in Seattle was found guzzling gasoline inside the garage of a victim after officers broke through the home’s front door to protect a 17-year-old girl who was alone inside, authorities said Wednesday.

The father of the teen called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Friday to report that his daughter alerted him about a man with a wooden stick trying to break into their home in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue Southwest, Seattle police said.

When officers arrived, the teen was too afraid to answer the door and let them inside, according to the department.

When officers heard "loud banging noises" coming from inside the home, police said they busted through the front door out of "fear for the life safety" of the teen girl and began a search.

Officers found the suspect first inside the homeowner’s car parked in the garage. The suspect was seen holding a gas can and a hammer in his lap.

Footage from an officer-worn bodycam shows the suspect refusing to obey commands to exit the vehicle and instead beginning to drink from the gas can.

The suspect chugged gasoline as officers yelled multiple commands for him to leave the car, the video shows. The officers then broke the driver side window and pulled the man out from the driver seat.

Outside the car, the suspect continued to resist officers but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

Once the suspect was in custody and being treated at the scene, officers found the teen girl on the second floor of the home and escorted her out to safety.

The suspect, only identified as a 40-year-old male, was arrested for residential burglary and booked into King County Jail.