A Seattle man was shot at a gas station convenience store Friday night as he tried to stop a robbery suspect from fleeing with stolen merchandise, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rainer Avenue South in the Mount Baker neighborhood, Seattle police said.

The clerk told police that a woman pulled a gun on him after he tried to take back the items she allegedly stole.

As the woman tried to flee, a customer confronted her and was shot, according to authorities.

ARMED GEORGIA HOMEOWNER CATCHES INTRUDER IN THE ACT, SHOOTS HIM DEAD AS NEIGHBORS COOK BREAKFAST

The victim was not at the scene when officers arrived. Police said that officers later learned a family member of the victim had rushed him to a downtown hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No update on the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Responding officers were unable to immediately find the suspect. As of Sunday morning, the suspect remained at large.

Police described the suspect as a White or Hispanic female in her late 20s to early 30s with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

FLORIDA ARMED SUSPECT'S PLAN TO ROB AUTO REPAIR SHOP, CARJACK CUSTOMER DERAILED BY ARMED STORE OWNER

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The incident is the latest armed robber confrontation to result in a shooting.

On Friday, an armed suspect who tried to rob an auto repair shot in Jacksonville, Florida, wound up in the hospital after the owner shot him.

The male suspect allegedly demanded money from the owner of Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair while holding him at gunpoint. He then failed to carjack a customer outside the shop and was shot as he tried to flee on foot.