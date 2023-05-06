Washington state police Saturday were investigating the death of a teenager found near the parking lot of a Safeway grocery in a Seattle suburb in the early morning hours.

Renton Police Department officials said the body of the 17-year-old victim was discovered lying in a grassy area in Renton.

Authorities told FOX 13 Seattle that the victim's friend found his body around 4 a.m. The friend had reportedly used their cellphone to track the victim's location.

Officers received more than one call from people who said they heard gunshots in the area around the same time.

"When the actual shooting took place and what pre-empted it will hopefully come out during the investigation," police said in a statement. "We have no suspect information at this time."

A preliminary investigation shows the 17-year-old died from two gunshots wounds. The medical examiner should confirm the cause of death next week, police told Fox News Digital.

The Renton Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.