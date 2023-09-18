Police are searching for suspects in a shooting Sunday at a housing development that injured five people, including a teenage girl who was critically wounded.

The shooting began at about 8:30 p.m. in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police said more than a dozen shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden have reached out to the public for help tracking down those responsible.

DEM DA STAFFER WHO PRAISED FARRAKHAN, MADE ANTISEMITIC REMARK STILL ON PAYROLL MONTHS AFTER BEING PUT ON LEAVE

"We ask the public, particularly people in this area, if you’ve seen something or saw anything unusual or cars in the area, please let us know," Cox said.

Mayor Michelle Wu condemned the violence. She said families with young children and teenagers should be able to focus on school instead of fearing gunfire.

"I’m angry, I am upset as a mom, as someone who has been working with all of our teams to make sure we can do everything possible to create opportunities in our city," Wu said Sunday.

She said the city can't move fast enough to get guns off the streets.

The shooting comes less than a month after gunfire wounded at least seven people near a parade at Boston’s annual Caribbean festival but was not related to the event, police said.

Two suspects were arrested and multiple weapons were recovered by police in that shooting. The victims were taken to local hospitals and their wounds were not life-threatening.