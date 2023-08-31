A passenger on the world's largest cruise ship sailing with Royal Caribbean went overboard on Tuesday.

The passenger went overboard on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas off the coast of Cuba on Tuesday during a seven-day cruise departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, a company spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the cruise told Fox News Digital that the ship's crew immediately began a search and rescue operation and is working with local authorities.

"Out of respect for the family, we will not share further details about this unfortunate event," the spokesperson said.

Video shared by cruise passengers on TikTok shows a rescue boat near the cruise ship attempting to locate the passenger who went overboard.

"We actually have report of a man overboard. We have slowed the ship down. We have turned around and we are heading back to the position that we had at that time. We will start a search and rescue operations," an employee can be heard saying through the cruise's PA system.

A passenger went overboard on a separate Royal Caribbean cruise that was en route to Singapore on July 31.

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was informed at around 7:50 a.m. that a passenger onboard the cruise's Spectrum of the Seas ship went overboard in the Singapore Strait.

"The shipboard team is working with local authorities, and our Care Team is offering assistance and support to the family," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told FOX Business at the time. "Out of privacy for the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share."

