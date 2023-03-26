An Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old boy from Texas has been canceled after investigators learned the child has not been seen since November, and his family has left the country.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is now considered an endangered missing person, according to Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer.

"This change does not affect the course of our investigation. We plan to continue to investigate this case to the fullest of our capabilities," Spencer said during a Sunday press conference.

Rodriguez-Alvarez reportedly has "numerous physical and developmental challenges." Police received information he may be with his father in Mexico, who was tracked down and told investigators he was deported before the boy's birth, and never met his son. Homeland Security records confirmed the father's statements.

The boy's biological mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, has had prior investigations and actions involving her with child protective services. She also has an extensive criminal history involving alcohol-related offenses, Spencer said.

Police report Rodriguez-Alvarez's entire family - his mother, stepfather, and six siblings - all fled the country on a Turkish Airlines flight bound for Istanbul, Turkey, on March 23, which is before an Amber Alert was issued for the boy on March 25.

Rodriguez-Alvarez's stepfather is an immigrant from India, police say. Investigators are trying to determine the final destination of the family.

Rodriguez-Singh's six other children are 5-month-old twins, a 7-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 9-year-old, and an 11-year-old, according to FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth. She was last known to be driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate PLS7091. The truck has a mural of Santa Muerte across the entire back windshield.

"We currently do not have any physical evidence related to Noel's status as a missing person," Spencer said. "What I do know is that we have a 6-year-old disabled boy that cannot be accounted for, is missing and that the mother is not willing to cooperate with investigators to help us simply assure that the child is safe."

Anyone with information is asked to call Everman police at 817-293-2923 or dial 911.