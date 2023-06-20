Police resumed the search for missing actor Julian Sands on June 17.

Sands was first reported missing on Jan. 13 when he did not return from hiking Mt. Baldy in California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducted a search Saturday that involved more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, according to a statement released by the authorities.

Sands was not located, and police noted parts of the mountain "remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions." Some of the areas include ravines which have 10 plus feet of snow despite warmer weather.

JULIAN SANDS MYSTERY: SEARCHERS STILL HOLDING OUT HOPE ACTOR SURVIVED AMID ‘EXTREME CONDITIONS’

"Mr. Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity," a statement from the sheriff's department read. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department clarified to Fox News Digital that the search remains a rescue mission and has not transitioned into recovery.

Authorities have conducted eight ground and air searches for Sands totaling over 500 volunteer hours since January.

Toward the end of February and into March, a series of powerful storms hit the San Bernardino Mountains. Just before landfall, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the area.

When the rare weather event was over, the mountain communities were covered in nearly 10 feet of snow. Roads were closed, residents went without power for days, and sheriffs reported 13 deaths under investigation, but ruled only one person died as "a direct correlation to the weather."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sands' friend Kevin Ryan remained hopeful that the actor was "surviving" out on Mt. Baldy during a previous interview with Fox News Digital.

"One of the things, as I said, is how advanced Julian is, and he's a smart guy, and I'm remaining hopeful that he's holding out and, you know, surviving," Ryan said in late January.

He added, "I know how strong [he] is, and I know how smart he is and how prepared he is. So, I'm holding out. If anyone can get through this, he can. And that's all I have to rely on right now. So I'm sticking with that and saying a prayer for him."

WATCH: KEVIN RYAN SAYS HE IS STAYING HOPEFUL HIS FRIEND, JULIAN SANDS, WILL RETURN HOME SAFELY

Sands is known for his roles in "The Killing Fields," "A Room With A View," "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Warlock."

He has also appeared in "Ocean's 13," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Arachnophobia," "Boxing Helena" and "Medallion."

The British actor has two daughters with wife Evgenia Citkowitz. He also has a son from a previous marriage.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.