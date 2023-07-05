Searchers fanned out Wednesday near a major highway between Lansing and Detroit to look for a toddler who went missing late Sunday.

Meanwhile, a man suspected of abducting the 2-year-old girl was charged with attempted murder and other offenses against her mother. Rashad Trice is the woman's former boyfriend

Trice is charged with stabbing the 22-year-old woman at her Lansing home and stealing her car. Police said he also took Wynter Cole Smith with him on Sunday, but she wasn't in the car when Trice was arrested Monday in suburban Detroit.

Trice, 26, was denied bond during a court hearing in Ingham County. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The FBI posted a $25,000 reward for information that solves Wynter's disappearance.

"We speak for everyone, specifically the mother and the family, when we say we just want Wynter home safe," said Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee. The chief added that divers, dogs, drones and helicopters have been involved in the search.

Trice drove east on Interstate 96 to the Detroit area. State police urged people with security or Ring cameras to check "for anything that seems out of the ordinary."

Wynter is a Black child with braided hair who was last seen wearing a white shirt with rainbows.

Lansing police were searching high grass near the Interstate 496/U.S. 127 interchange on Wednesday. Lansing resident Synquiss Antes said she helped search I-96 shoulders and medians near the Williamston exit.