Fox News host Sean Hannity has the latest on the classified documents investigation into former President Donald Trump on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, despite a mountain of evidence of public corruption, the FBI, the DOJ, they have been protecting and continue to protect the Biden family, just like Hillary Clinton was protected in 2016 and before that, the Clinton Foundation was protected. At the very same time, after an unprecedented SWAT-style raid at the home of former President Trump, the DOJ is apparently moving at lightning speed to prosecute Donald Trump. Why? Over some documents stored in a secure room that the FBI had had access to months earlier at Mar-a-Lago from Trump's time in the White House?

Now, today, former President Trump's attorney met with the special counsel, Jack Smith and other DOJ officials. And what many now believe is a precursor to an indictment, maybe as early as this week. According to reports, a federal grand jury has been hearing evidence in this case. They are expected to meet again this week. And breaking tonight, sources close to this program, we're also learning that there is consideration of a possible Hunter Biden indictment this week if not the same day as a possible Trump indictment.

My sources say obviously the Justice Department is extremely nervous. This will be viewed, properly, as political retribution. So now the question is, how much is politics really a factor in the Biden Justice Department? Now, of course, if Trump's last name were Clinton or Biden, he'd never be charged in any document probe. His place wouldn't have gotten raided. It would have never gotten this far.

Hillary, we all know she mishandled top secret classified material on private servers likely hacked by foreign countries. She then deleted 33,000 subpoenaed emails. Wiped those devices clean with something we had never heard of called bleach bit. She removed SIM cards from the phones and Blackberries and had them destroyed with hammers. But according to James Comey, "no reasonable prosecutor" would bring charges against Hillary Clinton.

Now, keep in mind, another special counsel is investigating Joe Biden over the exact same issue, except Biden allegedly mishandled classified material in multiple unsecured locations, including secret documents from Biden's time, even going back as far as him being a senator. But surprise, surprise, that case appears to be going nowhere. There are no impending charges, no grand jury that we know of. And by the way, there's been no leaks at all whatsoever. In contrast, the document investigation into Donald Trump has been riddled with never-ending leaks, disclosures, including FBI photographs from inside Mar-a-Lago, all designed to embarrass and impugn the former president.

This is a brazen level of political bias and corruption at the FBI and the DOJ. Now, think about it. The Biden DOJ is now preparing to charge Joe Biden's chief political opponent heading into an election year, Donald Trump, with the very same crime that he himself is under investigation for? All while Biden, you know, walks away scot-free? Now, that is what you would expect from a banana republic, not from the United States.