Sean Hannity discusses how the investigations are rolling in for President Biden and his family on "Hannity."
SEAN HANNITY: BIDEN IS VERY CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF PUBLIC CORRUPTION
SEAN HANNITY: It is now very, very clear that a malignant cancer is within and surrounding Joe Biden's presidency. It is growing. It is growing daily. It is compounding.
To quote John Dean, it now is also clear that Joe Biden may be the most corrupt president in American history, certainly in the modern era. Investigations are heating up. The walls are absolutely closing in. This is very real.