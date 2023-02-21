In a viral moment, a grumpy-looking Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stumbled into the camera frame of a TikTok video being filmed on the street in New York City.

While in the city on a book tour, the lawmaker and former presidential candidate walked out of a hotel and into the TikTok video of creator Taylor Champ as she and the building’s doorman were in the middle of a choreographed performance.

The 5-second clip depicted both the creator and the doorman attempting to nail their moves as a disgruntled-looking Sanders and his wife Jane walked right up behind them, initially unaware the duo were in the middle of recording.

HOW DID BERNIE SANDERS MAKE HIS MONEY? A LOOK AT HIS WEALTH AND ASSETS

The somewhat annoyed expression on Sanders' face was unmistakable as he quickly realized he followed his wife into frame. He then quickly changed direction and got out of the shot.

Sanders’ wife walked in between the camera and dancers and apologized for it when she realized what was going on.

After recording, Champ realized that the famous face had graced her film. Shocked by the coincidence, she exclaimed, "Wait, Bernie Sanders was right there?! So funny, what a moment!"

In a caption for the TikTok post, she wrote, "I really wish in the moment I realized who was walking by. All I was thinking was wow, first time I try to make a tiktok out here and I almost hit this poor lady in the face. I was just hoping she wasn’t mad but she was so sweet lol."

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER CONFRONTED ON TIKTOK USE DESPITE NATIONAL SECURITY RISK: 'THE WAY WE USE IT IS SECURE'

The user made multiple edits of the original video to highlight that Sanders had appeared in it. In a shorter clip, captioned "Nailed it @bernie," Champ zoomed in on Sanders inimitable scowl.

In another edit, she froze the frame of Sanders walking into the shot and explained what led up to the encounter. Champ said, "I saw the doorman actually had a TikTok where he was tagging the place. I was like, ‘Oh dope. Maybe I’ll just make one with him. I’m about to check out.’ The very moment I walk outside, I set it up. This whole trip, nothing happens."

"The one moment I step out of my comfort zone and I get in the way of Bernie Sanders’ walking space. I apologize. It will never happen again."

Sanders is currently on tour for his new book, "It's Okay To Be Angry About Capitalism." The socialist-leaning lawmaker has been criticized for charging nearly $100 for tickets to his appearances through Ticketmaster, a company that’s been blasted for its "anti-competitive behavior."