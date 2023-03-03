Scout is setting up shop in South Carolina.

The rebooted, Volkswagen-owned brand announced Friday that its first factory will be a $2 billion project in Columbia, South Carolina.

The German automaker controls the rights to the Scout intellectual property through its ownership of Navistar, which is a descendant of International Harvester.

"In 1960, the original Scout revolutionized what it means to go places. What it means to see the world from the driver’s seat. What started in 1960 comes full circle today," Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"Scout is once again reimagining the adventures that an off-road vehicle can deliver — only this time, it’s with an all-electric platform. Today, we are closer than ever to putting an important American icon on the road."

The original Scout was built in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from 1961 to 1980.

Scout hasn't revealed any details about its lineup, which will launch with a pickup and SUV, but has released several teaser images that give an idea of what they might look like.

The boxy designs are clearly inspired by the original Scout trucks and appear to include classic features like three-across front seating and alpine windows along the sides of the roof.

The plant is scheduled to be completed in 2026, with production set to begin soon after, the company said.