Scottie Scheffler shot a three-under 72 in the final round of The Players Championship at Sawgrass on Sunday to secure a five-stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday.

It was Scheffler’s second win of the season and second in the last four tournaments as he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open back in February. Last week, he finished tied for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

However, as his golf game delighted fans over the weekend, it was Scheffler’s grandmother, Mary, who won the hearts and minds. The 88-year-old woman walked every single hole in the four rounds at the tournament.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Mary on the path making sure she kept up with every move her grandson was making, doing something not even the other golfers had a chance to do.

Scheffler ran off five straight birdies in the middle of the fourth and final round and built a six-shot lead. He finished 17-under par for the tournament.

"I got hot in the middle of the round and tried to put things away as quickly as I can," Scheffler said.

He claimed the $4.5 million prize for the win. He now has six victories in his last 27 PGA Tour starts, including four wins he had last year culminated by his win at the Masters.

The Valspar Championship is up next for the PGA Tour as the 2023 Masters inches closer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.