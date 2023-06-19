Scottie Pippen’s grudge against Michael Jordan appeared to stem from how he felt he was treated in "The Last Dance" documentary that took a look into the creation of the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty and how it ended.

Late last month, Pippen piled on the Jordan criticism in a podcast interview when he said that the six-time NBA champion was a "horrible player" early in his career and that LeBron James has had a better statistical career than anyone who has ever played in the league.

Pippen also claimed that Jordan’s legacy did not really start until he came along.

However, the barbs Pippen has unleashed on Jordan stunned Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton.

"I'm shocked and dismayed and those words are not strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan," Walton said Friday on "Scoop B Radio."

Walton added, "It was a remarkable privilege and honor to have that position and to witness the greatness of that team. I'm a team guy. I love the team game. That's why I'm super happy with what happened with the Denver Nuggets. The team game, the passing, the selflessness, that’s what always leads to ultimate group dynamic success, and that’s what the Bulls had."

Pippen released a memoir back in November 2021 that criticized Jordan’s leadership and only amplified the beef between the two.