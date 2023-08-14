The two top Democrats in Congress released a joint statement Monday night slamming former President Donald Trump in response to news he was indicted for the fourth time in Georgia.

"The fourth indictment of Donald Trump, just like the three which came before it, portrays a repeated pattern of criminal activity by the former president," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

"This latest indictment details how Mr. Trump led a months-long plot pushing the Big Lie to steal an election, undermine our democracy, and overturn the will of the people of Georgia.

"The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law," the statement continued. "As a nation built on the rule of law, we urge Mr. Trump, his supporters, and his critics to allow the legal process to proceed without outside interference."

TRUMP'S POSSIBLE FOURTH INDICTMENT TORCHED BY LEGAL EXPERTS: 'STALIN WOULD BE PROUD'

Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia on Monday night in connection with their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The charges include violating the Georgia RICO Act—the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

GEORGIA CAPITOL BEEFS UP SECURITY IN ANTICIPATION OF POSSIBLE TRUMP INDICTMENT AND PROTESTS

"Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia," the indictment states. "Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states."

This is the fourth time Trump has been indicted. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted on criminal charges.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.