An incoming Massachusetts school superintendent revealed that his job offer was rescinded prior to his start date after he addressed two women on the school’s committee as "ladies" in an email.

Vito Perrone was offered the position as the head of Easthampton Schools on March 23, but was notified that the job offer had been withdrawn over his choice of salutation in an email to the chairperson and executive assistant, both female, who reportedly interpreted his "ladies" greeting as a "microaggression," the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.

Perrone told the local outlet that he sent the email in an attempt to negotiate higher pay and more sick days after calculating that the annual salary of $151,000 was around $14,000 less than his existing job as an interim superintendent at another school district. Perrone, who had served as principal of Easthampton Highschool eight years earlier, said in a Friday interview that he was willing to take a pay cut but was hoping for a cost of living adjustment in the three-year contract.

"This job was not about the money for me. I honestly felt like I was coming home to Easthampton. I coached football here. I was principal here when we built the school. I have such wonderful memories … I was excited to come back," he told the Gazette.

Perrone made the case in the email addressed to Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski and Suzanne Colby, executive assistant to the committee, who he addressed as "ladies" at the top of the written exchange.

Perrone said Kwiecinski told him that using "ladies" as a greeting was hostile and derogatory and that "the fact that he didn’t know that as an educator was a problem,'" he told the Gazette, adding that she also reprimanded him for using "ladies" as a microaggression.

Shortly thereafter, he was informed that the job offer had been withdrawn following a vote.

"I was shocked," he said in the interview Friday. "I grew up in a time when ‘ladies’ and ‘gentlemen’ was a sign of respect. I didn’t intend to insult anyone."

"I don't want people to think I was not willing to negotiate in good faith. I have chosen not to just leave it as 'negotiations stalled," he added. "I would rather share my truth, my sadness and disappointment and try to find a way forward positively."

When reached for comment, Kwiecinski told the Gazette that she could not address internal matters. Perrone said he contacted to the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents but was told he had no options since he never formally signed a contract.

"Honestly, I am truly, truly disappointed that I won't be in Easthampton in that building," Perrone told the Gazette. "I'm just sad."

Kwiecinski did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.