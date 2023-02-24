Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM EST this evening. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment remains free of ice. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&

