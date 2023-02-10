Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is weighing in on a subpoena that was issued to former President Mike Pence by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is looking into both documents and testimony related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and into Trump's possible mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump, sources confirmed to Fox News Thursday.

The subpoena came after months of negotiations between Pence's legal team and federal prosecutors, though the Justice Department declined to comment on that matter.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SUBPOENAED BY SPECIAL COUNSEL OVERSEEING TRUMP INVESTIGATIONS

Schiff sat on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, which concluded its findings last year, and said Friday that Pence should "cooperate fully."

"Mike Pence refused to testify before the January 6th Committee," Schiff said in a statement.

"Now he has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury. He should cooperate fully. Nothing prevents him from doing so - except his ambition to be president," he continued. "That must not override public interest. Not again."

Pence's team has declined to comment on the subpoena. The vice president previously said that he would "evaluate" any requests to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee.

"We’ll evaluate any of those requests as they come," the former vice president told Fox News in December at an event in New Hampshire.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy booted Schiff off the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence last month, along with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.