Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gloated about his censure during an appearance on "The View" Thursday and said he was "doing pretty damn well."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked Schiff about the censure and argued there were a lot of other things House Republicans could be doing. He told the hosts that the GOP goes after people they think are "effective."

"They go after people they think are standing up to them, and more importantly, that are standing up to their master, Donald Trump. He threatened any of the Republicans that didn’t support this with primary challenges, and they fell in line. They don’t bother with people they don’t think are a threat to their effort to essentially move the country in this authoritarian direction. The danger is that it will intimidate others into standing up, defending our democracy and our Constitution. It’s not going to have that affect on me, but I think they hope that they can silence others, and that’s where the danger in this kind of device lies. Roosevelt said in his time, ‘there are times where you can judge a person by the enemies they make,’ and sadly I think we’re in that kind of a time, and by that standard, I’m doing pretty damn well," he said.

The House of Representatives narrowly censured Schiff on Wednesday for pushing claims that former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

ADAM SCHIFF, WHO REPEATEDLY CLAIMED EVIDENCE OF RUSSIAN COLLUSION, DENOUNCES DURHAM REPORT AS ‘FLAWED’

Schiff repeatedly claimed to have seen strong evidence of collusion and conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, said collusion proof was in "plain sight," and even read portions of the discredited Christopher Steele dossier into the congressional record. Adored in the liberal press, he has made hundreds of TV appearances over the years and continued to enjoy bookings even after the collusion narrative collapsed.

Co-host Joy Behar asked what he made of the fact that he was censured by the House but Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was not.

"Well, you know, the crazies are running the House of Representatives now. Kevin McCarthy has no control, no control over his members, and so the speakers yesterday – first of all, there are very few of them on the Republican side, but the ones that were there were the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and the Lauren Boeberts and the Lunas," he said.

He said it was "tragic" and that his censure "tears down the House of Representatives."

CENSURED MEDIA DARLING ADAM SCHIFF USED LIBERAL TV PLATFORMS TO PEDDLE ‘COLLUSION’ CLAIMS FOR YEARS

"This is what the House has degenerated into, but look. We’ll get past this. I have every confidence this too shall pass. I think that if we beat them next year, and God help us if we don’t, they may just decide to abandon Trump, not because he’s a liar, and they’re fine with that. Not because he’s immoral. They can live with that too. Not even because he’s a danger to our national security, but they just might decide to abandon him for the reason you mentioned, which is he’s a loser," Schiff said.

Behar shouted "loser" multiple times as Schiff continued to speak.

He said the move by Republicans would only strengthen him in California.

Schiff said Wednesday he would wear the House GOP censure like a "badge of honor."

"I take it as a badge of honor because this says that I'm effective," Schiff said. "They go after people that they think are effective, I exposed the corruption of former President. I led the first impeachment trial of the former president to the first bipartisan vote to remove a president and U.S. history."