Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about parenting, offering up anecdotes as a mother to two young children.

"Three is really tough," Johansson explained of the toddler stage. "I remember my daughter — my daughter is 8½. … When she was two, I thought, 'This is great, I don't know what everyone is talking about.' And then she turned three, and it was like being in an emotionally abusive relationship."

Johansson shares Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, as well as son Cosmo, 1, with her husband, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost.

"I just was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It's crazy, it was just so tense. No reasoning. … Very intense emotional swings, and like so bossy and adamant and like it's just crazy. And also these huge mood swings — constant mood swings. … Those poor little guys, I feel bad for ‘em. It must be a lot. … You're like up and down constantly," she explained on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast."

"Having a baby is so lovely," Johansson said.

"They're so cute. They sit there, and they love you, and then that's it. And you just get like love from them, whereas you get a lot of grief from toddlers," the "Black Widow" actress said, laughing.

"Like everything you do is not right. Which is hard"

This is not the first time Johansson has discussed the challenge of parenting.

"Being a working mom … it's an incredible challenge. It's an incredible gift. … I have huge admiration and respect for working moms. I'm barely, barely holding it together," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

Johansson also got real about her aversion to social media while on the podcast.

"I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can't — my ego is too fragile," she disclosed.

"I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower. … I have enough anxiety."

Johansson said she had an Instagram account for three days. She said she felt like she was wasting her time and "missing out" by looking at the account of someone she really didn't know.