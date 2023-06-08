Have you ever received a video on your cellphone that looked like it was captured through a hazy lens? Well, one of our CyberGuy readers, Cathy, reached out to us with a burning question about how to sharpen those frustratingly blurry videos sent by others.

Here's what she asked:

"How can I sharpen poor quality videos sent to my iPhone by others?"

Cathy, I know how exceptionally frustrating this can be, especially because we expect our iPhones to always give us super clear pictures and videos when we open them since the camera quality is so high.

There's a way to help prevent this from happening, and we're going to show you how. And when you are on the receiving end of a hazy looking video that looks low quality, tell the sender to follow these easy tips too.

A blurry video typically does not have to do with the camera quality. It actually has to do with the phone's ability to receive a large file. Oftentimes when you send a video, especially if it's a longer one, the video gets compressed because of size limits on attachments.

1) You can fix this by trimming the video and sending it in two shorter clips.

How to trim a video on your iPhone

2) As another solution, if you want to send videos via AirDrop in their original resolution, you can go to

This should help maintain the video resolution when sharing videos via AirDrop.

How to trim a video on your Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Another reason a video turns out blurry could be your carrier. Sometimes your carrier just needs a little reboot to reconnect and receive a video in its full resolution, and you can help this by restarting your iPhone. Here's how to do that.

If you have an iPhone X, 11, 12, 13, or later:

If you have an iPhone 6, 7, 8, or SE 2nd or 3rd generation:

If you have an iPhone SE 1st generation, 5, or earlier:

If those steps don’t work, my next tip is to sharpen the video to help remove some of that blur.

How to sharpen a video on iPhone

How to sharpen a video on your Android

Are there apps that can help with sharpening video?

If you’re looking for an app to do the work for you, try one like PowerDirector. This app has the option to stabilize a video, which is sometimes what a blurry video may need if it isn’t a resolution issue. The app has a free trial and then costs a monthly subscription for premium features. At the time of publishing, this app had over a 4.6-star rating on the Apple Store and a 4.4-star rating on the Google Play Store.

iPhone: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Shooting your video at the highest possible resolution can also help reduce blurriness.

How do I shoot in high-res on an iPhone?

How do I shoot in high-res on an Android?

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

You want to always make sure that you're viewing a video in the best possible quality. For the future, make sure your friends and family take high-resolution videos and send them over a good connection. If it still comes out blurry, then my sharpening above should help.

What’s a favorite iPhone or Android tip that you find helpful? Let us know how they work for you by commenting below.

